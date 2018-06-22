Red Cross Asking for Help for Philippines

COLUMBIA- The Red Cross is urging people to send in monetary donations for victims of the Philippine typhoons.

Employees of the Red Cross currently have more than 1000 shelters in the Philippines to assist victims without shelter and food.

Sandra Weisman, a Columbia resident, finally managed to get in contact with her daughter, Pamela, who was in the Philippines this morning.

Pamela was volunteering with a non-profit organization helping low income families when the typhoon hit.

Weisman says the feeling was indescribable.

"It was a tremendous weight lifted off of me. All weekend long we had heard nothing. We were really worried about her. We didn't have any status updates. It wasn't until Sunday evening when we heard all the volunteers were getting evacuated," says Weisman.

The Red Cross is trying to help other Columbia residents get in contact with their family in the Philipphines with its Family Tracing Network program.

"If there are Filipino family here in Mid Missouri who has residents there in the Philippines that they haven't gotten in touch with and want to know if they are alive and well, we can help them do that," said Red Cross Market Manager Clayton Kennedy.

Kennedy says the Red Cross encourages people to donate only monetary donations because it is easier to ship to the area than other donations.