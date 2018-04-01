Red Cross Missouri Chapter Helps a Veteran Whose Home Burned

SUNRISE BEACH - American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter volunteers helped a Korean War veteran Monday who lost his home to a fire.

The Missouri chapter reported it heard of the fire at about 1:00 p.m. Monday from Camden County dispatch. Two Red Cross volunteers from Camden County went to the home on Henderson Drive to see if they could help.

The Red Cross gave the man money to buy clothes and food as well as what they call a comfort kit containing personal hygiene items and a referral to a local Red Cross partner agency.

The man lives in rural Sunrise Beach and is now staying with relatives.