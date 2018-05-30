Red Cross Regains Unclaimed Property

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The American Red Cross is getting back nearly $10,000 in unclaimed property.

Missouri Treasurer Clint Zweifel was in St. Louis Tuesday to return unclaimed property to the nonprofit organization.

Zweifel's office oversees unclaimed property. More than 4.7 million account holders have unclaimed property in Missouri valued at more than $810 million.

Zweifel announced a program in December that allows Missouri residents to donate their unclaimed property to one of 20 charitable organizations.

Those who think they may have unclaimed property can visit www.showmemoney.com.