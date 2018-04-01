Red Cross Responds to Macks Creek Fire

MACKS CREEK - A fire destroyed a Camden County home early Thursday morning. The American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter is providing assitance to the displaced two-person family. The destroyed home was located on the 1200 block of Highway 73. A press release from the organization said the family is receiving resources for them to purcahse food, clothing and shoes. The family's church is providing temporary housing.