Red Hats Fight Cancer

The convention benefited the Missouri Heart Association and the Ellis Fischell Cancer Center. Events included fashion and talent shows, auctions, and other entertainment. The event was in honor of the society's Founder's Day. Most of the Red Hat Society members are over 50 years old, but they said anyone can join.

"It actually came about as a joke. There's a poem by Jenny Joseph, called "Warning," and it talks about, 'When I get old, I'm gonna wear a red hat, and purple that doesn't match, and I'm gonna eat sausages, and embarrass my children, and beat on rails with a cane,' and all that," said society member Sharon Pauley.

KOMU's Eric Aldrich took part in the festivities. He was a judge for the "Red Hat Lady" contests.