Red light camera violators can receive a refund
COLUMBIA - The red light camera violators will be receiving a refund from the City of Columbia.
The people who received tickets between August 19, 2013 and November 5, 2013 are eligible for a refund.
The City Prosecutor's Offices filed nearly 200 violations during this time period.
People eligible for a refund will receive a form from Municipal Court. To request a refund, the requesting party must submit to Municipal Court (in person or by mail) a written claim form or affidavit with the following information:
- Full legal name (including any alias')
- Driver's license number
- Date of birth
- Citation number (if known)
- Approximate date of violation
- Current mailing address
- Request that the previous plea of guilty be withdrawn
- Statement that no prior claims have been made against the City of Columbia regarding the citation
- Statement that no further claim will be made against the City with regard to the citation
- Signature of requesting party
- Notary acknowledgement (or municipal court witness signature of requesting party as provided herein)
A completed claim may be mailed or hand delivered by the requesting party to:
City of Columbia Municipal Court
600 E. Broadway - 2nd Floor
Columbia, MO 65201
Besides mailed forms, documents can also be picked up at Municipal Court, 600 E. Broadway, or found online: http://www.gocolumbiamo.com/court/.
