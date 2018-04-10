Red light camera violators can receive a refund

COLUMBIA - The red light camera violators will be receiving a refund from the City of Columbia.

The people who received tickets between August 19, 2013 and November 5, 2013 are eligible for a refund.

The City Prosecutor's Offices filed nearly 200 violations during this time period.

People eligible for a refund will receive a form from Municipal Court. To request a refund, the requesting party must submit to Municipal Court (in person or by mail) a written claim form or affidavit with the following information:

Full legal name (including any alias')

Driver's license number

Date of birth

Citation number (if known)

Approximate date of violation

Current mailing address

Request that the previous plea of guilty be withdrawn

Statement that no prior claims have been made against the City of Columbia regarding the citation

Statement that no further claim will be made against the City with regard to the citation

Signature of requesting party

Notary acknowledgement (or municipal court witness signature of requesting party as provided herein)

A completed claim may be mailed or hand delivered by the requesting party to:

City of Columbia Municipal Court

600 E. Broadway - 2nd Floor

Columbia, MO 65201

Besides mailed forms, documents can also be picked up at Municipal Court, 600 E. Broadway, or found online: http://www.gocolumbiamo.com/court/.