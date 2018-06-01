Red light cameras possibly returning to Columbia

2 years 8 months 1 day ago Tuesday, September 29 2015 Sep 29, 2015 Tuesday, September 29, 2015 7:10:00 PM CDT September 29, 2015 in News
By: Megan Kelly, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine is looking to re-install red light cameras in Columbia.

"There's a question on whether the community feels and the council feels there's value from a public safety perspective in use at the intersections. We certainly think there was," St. Romaine said.

The city used red light cameras in four intersections from 2009-2013 but removed them in 2014 after several Missouri cities were taken to court for their enforcement of the traffic violations.

Columbia contracted with the firm Gatso USA Inc. until the end of 2013. At the beginning of the contract, Columbia used a facial recognition camera in order to prosecute the driver rather than the owner of the vehicle. For two months, the city ticketed car owners instead.

The city then stopped the program in 2014 pending a decision of the Missouri Supreme Court, according to St. Romaine.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled earlier this year the driver must be held responsible instead of the owner of the vehicle. The state removed cameras in those cities because they were issuing tickets to the owner of the car and not the driver.

Columbia Police Department's Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer said enforcing red light violations is really hard for the traffic unit.

"The idea becomes are you going to create more of a hazard to try and go after the individual who just violated the red light. Again that's a decision you have to make in a split second, and you have to be sure of," Larimer said.

St. Romaine said the city council will look at going back to the original red light camera program. Council members will review the findings of the most recent Missouri Supreme Court decision and question if there is value from the public safety perspective.

Columbia driver Colleen Eddy said she supports installing red light cameras only if the data actually shows a decrease in traffic accidents.

"If they were to come back, I'd want there to be research to support that they were effective in reducing speeding and reducing accidents at red lights," Eddy said.

St. Romaine said he asked CPD to look at accident data during the time the cameras were in place.

The cameras were located at the intersections of Broadway and Providence, Stadium and Worley, Stadium and Providence and Forum and Stadium.

The city issued more than 5000 tickets from 2010-2013, according to information from the city manager's office.

City staff will present information to the Columbia City Council in October where they'll decide whether to re-install the cameras.

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°
5pm 93°