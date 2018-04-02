Red Raiders No Match for these Purrfect Tigers

After 14 plays in the opening drive, Missouri kicker Jeff Wolfert kicked a 41-yard field gold to put the Tigers on top, 3-0.

Before the end of the first quarter, Tony Temple rushed one yard for the touchdown and Mizzou's lead was up 10-0.

After one play for the Red Raiders, quarterback Graham Harrell's pass was intercepted and returned for an 18-yard touchdown by Tiger Xzavie Jackson. Twenty-eight seconds later, Harrell threw another interception that was returned for a 23-yard touchdown by Tiger William Moore.

Just before the end of the first half, Texas Tech scored two touchdowns, trimming the lead to just 10 points as Missouri led 24-14 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Red Raider fans began to show life again when their own Danny Amendola caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead even further to 24-21. But that's where their offense would stop.

Rounding out the third quarter, Missouri's Chase Coffman caught a 6-yard touchdown pass, putting Mizzou up by 10, 31-21.

After a seven play possession in the fourth quarter, Red Raider Harrell lost the ball to Tiger Marcus Bacon.

Despite allowing a total of 449 yards against them, the Tigers beat the Red Raiders with a final score of 38-21.

Chase Daniel completed 15 of 22 passes for 173 yards and racked up an additional 133 rushing yards. Tony Temple had 19 carries for 76 yards and William Franklin had 5 receptions for 90 yards.

Mizzou hasn't been 6-0 since the 1973 season and they hope to continue their perfect record on the road next week facing Texas A&M.