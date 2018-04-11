Red Sox Acquire Aviles from Royals

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Saturday, July 30 2011 Jul 30, 2011 Saturday, July 30, 2011 6:15:00 PM CDT July 30, 2011 in Baseball
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Boston Red Sox have acquired infielder Mike Aviles from the Kansas City Royals for infielder Yamaico Navarro and minor league pitcher Kendal Volz.

Aviles was batting .222 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 53 games with the Royals. He's expected to fill a utility infielder's role with the Red Sox.

Navarro was hitting .216 in 16 games with the Red Sox. He's expected to join the Royals on Saturday night in Cleveland. Volz, a right-hander, was 2-3 with two saves and a 3.33 ERA in 31 relief appearances for Class A Salem. He will report to Class A Wilmington.

