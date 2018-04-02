Redevelopment of Johnson's Shut-ins State Park

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Three open houses will be held to discuss a plan for the long-term redevelopment of Johnson's Shut-ins State Park near Lesterville. The park was damaged when more than a billion gallons of water overtopped the reservoir December of 2005. A spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resoures says the meetings will be next Saturday and Sunday at the park, and next Monday at the St. Louis County Library. The park is currently open during daylight hours, but will close on October second so redevelopment can begin. The department says the park should be fully operational by 2008.