Redistrict Meetings

The new school will be off Route B, near the intersection of Waco and Brown Station Roads.

The elementary enrollment planning commitee's task is to review the district lines for each of the affected schools. It will also recommend plans to the Columbia School Board in May.

Parents are concerned about overcrowding.

Columbia parent Ben Azdell said, "The more individualized time my child can get with the teacher or with an educator the better I feel about it."

The commitee is holding forums, like the one Tuesday night at Parkade Elementary, to hear parent's concerns and suggestions so they can be taken into consideration before making recommendationis to the school board.

School officials have planned three more meetings this year.

Elementary Enrollment Planning Committee chair, Donald Ludwig said, "We want the parents to be connected to the process and see what we're doing and see the results of our work."

Azdell feels the forums will help find the best solutions to parent's concerns.

Azdell says, "Two heads are better than one and when you have a room full of thirty heads, that's probably better than the five or six member board commitee that's doing the planning."

The committee hopes the new district lines will reduce overcrowding, cut bus ride time, and balance diversity.

Future forums will be held at Lee, Derby Ridge, and Cedar Ridge Elementary Schools and more are planned for all seven affected elementary schools in March.