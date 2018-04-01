Redistricting Concerns Block Candidate Filing Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Frustration over new Missouri Senate districts has blocked efforts to delay candidate filing.

Filing for this year's elections starts Tuesday and ends March 27. Lawmakers have considered pushing filing back to buy additional time while legislative districts are finalized.

The House voted Thursday to delay filing, but the measure did not reach a vote in the Senate. Hours earlier, a bipartisan state redistricting commission reached a tentative deal over new Missouri Senate boundaries. But several St. Louis-area Republican senators voiced objections to that plan during floor debate Thursday afternoon.

Republican Sen. Mike Parson, of Bolivar, is sponsoring the candidate filing measure. He says more time was needed to analyze the new map and that senators still could move next week to delay candidate filing.