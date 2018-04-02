Reds beat Carpenter, Cardinals 9-7 for sweep

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 15 2011 May 15, 2011 Sunday, May 15, 2011 2:10:56 PM CDT May 15, 2011 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Brandon Phillips hit a bases-loaded double in the seventh inning Sunday that ended Chris Carpenter's outing and his five-year streak of beating the Cincinnati Reds, who held on for a 9-7 victory and three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds' first home sweep of the Cardinals since September 2007 left them alone atop the NL Central, a game and a half ahead.

Carpenter (1-3) hadn't lost to the Reds since June 6, 2006, winning his last 10 decisions against them. Phillips, despised by the Cardinals for his demeaning remarks last season, got the decisive hit.

