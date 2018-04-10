Reds rally to beat Cardinals in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI - The Reds rallied in the seventh inning Wednesday night to storm past the Cardinals bullpen for a 6-4 win. The Cardinals have now lost six games in a row and 16 of their last 21.

Cardinals' SP Lance Lynn shares no part of the blame for Wednesday's loss, as he turned in 5.0 innings pitched with only one earned run and four strikeouts. The bullpen, which has been a thorn in the Cardinals' side all year, unraveled once Lynn hit the showers.

The scoring began in the top of the third inning when Matt Carpenter belted a solo home run into the left field seats to make it 1-0 Cardinals. Stephen Piscotty and Jedd Gyorko followed suit, each driving in a run later in the inning to stretch the St. Louis lead to 3-0.

After the two teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth innings, the score had bubbled to 4-1 Cardinals. Matt Bowman then got the call to relieve Lynn out of the pen in the bottom of the sixth. Bowman pitched one inning, allowing one hit and no runs.

Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny next called in Brett Cecil to relieve Bowman. Cecil let his first two batters reach base. Two batters later, Patrick Kivlehan took him deep to right to tie the game at four with a three-run pinch-hit jack.

Joey Votto was not far behind him, smashing a two-run homer to left off of Trevor Rosenthal. This made the lead 6-4 in favor of the Reds, they would win by that score. The Cards have now lost 14 games in which they have led by two runs or more, no other team has more than 10.

The Cardinals will play their final game of this series in Cincinnati tomorrow at 11:35 a.m. CT.