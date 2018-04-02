Reds rout Cardinals 15-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Votto and Adam Duvall hit two of the Cincinnati's four homers as the Reds routed the St. Louis Cardinals 15-2 on Monday night.

Reds starter Tim Adleman (3-4) retired the first 10 Cardinals he faced and went a career-long seven innings. It was his first win since Aug. 19.

Steve Selsky went 5-for-5 including a homer, four RBI and scored three runs. He's the first Reds rookie to have five hits in a game since Wade Rowdon against the Mets on July 9, 1986.

The Reds improved to 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Cardinals, who fell one game behind the idle San Francisco Giants for the second wild card spot with six games to go.

Jaime Garcia (10-13) lasted just one inning in his shortest outing of his career and possibly last as a Cardinal.