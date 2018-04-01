First Steps to Reducing Pollution in Hinkson Creek Underway

COLUMBIA - A long process of reducing pollution in Hinkson Creek is underway. A committee made up of representatives from the City of Columbia, Boone County, and the University of Missouri met for the first time Monday to help begin the Collaborative Adaptive Management (CAM) process. The goal of the plan is to improve water quality in Hinkson Creek by using a science-based approach guided by a local stakeholder committee.

Reducing pollution in Hinkson Creek has been a growing concern for the past decade. Hinkson Creek has high levels of bacteria that provide an unhealthy habitat for aquatic life.

The first stakeholder meeting consisted of discussions about the decisions-making process rather than what changes will be made. A representative from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guides the stakeholders in assessing the entire stream system. However, EPA Representative Kris Lancaster said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and local stakeholders are responsible for making the necessary changes.

Boone County District 1 Commissioner Karen Miller said even though this was the first stakeholder meeting, the City of Columbia and Boone County have already taken steps to reduce pollution.

"We haven't been sitting on our hands. The sewer district alone has elimiated 700,000 gallons a day of fluent that was going into Hinkson by interconnecting with the city's sewer system," Miller said.

However, one local resident said very little has been done and the process has been moving too slowly.

"So far, they've done nothing except talk," Osage Group of the Sierra Club member Ken Midkiff said.

The stakeholders will meet once a month for as long as it takes to impliment the plans.

To view the entire plan, visit the Help the Hinkson website.