Reelfoot Lake Property Sold to Conservation Organization

The Conservation Fund bought the property for $2 million from a couple who run a resort and guide service for fishing and hunting. Reelfoot Lake is located near Missouri and Kentucky in the far northwest corner of Tennessee. The popular spot for hunting and fishing was created by series of earthquakes in the early 19th century. Tennessee officials said the state will probably buy the land from the Conservation Fund during the 2007 fiscal year.