Refugee students face challenges learning English

2 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, September 30 2015 Sep 30, 2015 Wednesday, September 30, 2015 11:02:00 PM CDT September 30, 2015 in News
By: Jasmine Lee, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Students at the Newcomer Center at Douglass High School enjoy playing board games every Friday. In particular students love playing the classic card game "Uno."

Teacher Susan Nordberg said, "It is great to play with these students."

She explained the game's simplicity, matching colors and numbers, is universal enough for her to communicate with students.

The Newcomer Center is an "immersion center" for students who recently moved to the U.S. and are new to English. The center at Douglass opened two years ago and is for high school students only. A student takes a placement test in order to determine their current "level," and then they are placed into the Newcomer Center or the English language learners program (ELL) 2.

The technique that Nordberg uses to teach the students is called receptive education. She compared the process to teaching a young child how to talk.

"I don't see the progress at the time because it happens over a great length of time and other people see it because they don't see the student everyday. So it's just like watching your young child learning how to speak," Nordberg said.

Nordberg said every student is different in how fast or well they adapt and learn English.

"Some students are very happy to be here, and therefore it makes it very easy to learn a new language or adjust to a new culture," Nordberg said. "But for those students who came here because of unfavorable reasons, it makes it that much harder."

Nordberg currently teaches three students who moved to the US from Thailand. The students are all originally from Burma, and two of them are brother and sister.  Mue Htoo,18, and Zanyi Maung, 17 moved to the US after spending time at refugee camps in Thailand.

Zanyi feels lucky that he is able to get an education in the US.

He said, "American education is good. Thailand education is a little bit good. I didn't like the education in Thailand."

Mue Htoo said although she misses her friends and the food back in Burma, she does not miss living in the crowded refugee camps in Thailand.

The two went to school at the refugee camps, but Mue Htoo said she did not learn a lot at the camp schools.

"My teacher give me a very, very tall [big] book and I go too hard and I couldn't read and I don't remember," Mue Htoo said. "I come to school and I don't remember because it was very very tall."

Khaly Hussein was a student at the Newcomer Center last year. According to Nordberg, Hussein's English has improved a lot since her first day in the center.

She is originally from Kenya and stayed at a refugee camp with her mom, dad and her five brothers and sisters before moving to the US. She said she remembers the wars in Kenya.

"It's not like war like big wars but like some people came at the night when you sleep in your house and they kill people," Hussein said. "We were very scared. You can't sleep at night because you're worrying about they come and open the door."

Her transition was challenging because of the vast difference in cultures.

She said, "Learning English was the most hard for me. I tried my best to learn English and now I can speak a little."

Senad Music is the office manager at the Refugee and Immigration Services Center in Columbia. He was also a refugee and is originally from Bosnia. He moved to the US in 1996.

He said the circumstances and reasons why students move to the US plays a big role in their learning. He said refugee students have more challenges than immigrant students.

"It is a huge difference because refugees are coming here not because they like to come here, they fled from their home," Music said.

Music related the challenges of refugee students have when learning English in the US to the fact that many of their teachers in the refugee camps, are volunteers.

"You have to look at different regions. Some refuge camps don't have education. They are just volunteers, not teachers and they don't know how to really communicate and teach the kids," Music said.

Nordberg also agreed that refugee camps did not have the proper education resources to teach students, and many times the classrooms are filled with 50 or 60 students and only one teacher.

"I know that some of my students told me that the teacher would put everything up on the board and they would copy it and then they would memorize it and that was their lesson," Nordberg said.

According to Nordberg, it takes about 12 years to be truly familiar and bilingual in another language. So when students come to the US when they are 15 or 16 and older, they do not necessarily meet the testing requirements.

Some students who come from refugee camps, are illiterate in their native language and don't get suitable education at the refugee camps, making learning a second language much harder.

Other factors in their challenges come from the overwhelming changes the refugee students and their families are faced with but are not prepared to assess.

"Sometimes they are coming here with only one bag," Music said. "If people are coming here to join other family, they have money, cars, and everything they need."

Martha Quentin is the education coordinator at Refugee and Immigration Services. She also agreed that refugee students have more trouble adjusting to the US culture and education system. She said those students are in a special circumstance and do not have the proper transition that is needed to adapt to schools in America.

She also said teenage students have more trouble because of their age.

"You know life is a struggle because they are transitioning from the children to the adult stage. They have their own difficulties," Quentin said.

Quentin said parents of students from different countries many times count on them to be their translator and know the "American" culture. Often that becomes a burden to the students.

"They know they have to learn the language quickly and they know they have to learn the culture quickly so jumping over is so hard. And they try and they feel like ‘oh my gosh I cant learn,'" Quentin said.

She wishes a transition orientation and program existed for refugee and immigrant students to attend before going to public schools. 

Nordberg said she wants an ELL school that could become a bigger picture of the Newcomer Center. An ELL school would have core classes taught by an ELL content area teacher.

"Money is part of the reason we don't have one," Nordberg said. "They want to build more schools before they would be build a center like this."

Students typically stay in the Newcomer Center for about one or two years until they graduate out of the program. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the care facility where Carl DeBrodie disappeared from in 2017 said she... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Residential fire displaces two families
Residential fire displaces two families
COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire. Columbia firefighters arrived at... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:02:41 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
MISSOURI - A new Missouri health data website can tell you the top and bottom ranked zip codes in a... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 48°
2pm 49°
3pm 51°
4pm 51°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:30p
Inside Edition
1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
12:00p
Jerry Springer
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
8:01p
Rise
9:00p
Chicago Med
7:00p
The Flash
8:00p
Black Lightning
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld