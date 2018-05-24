Reid could leave Chiefs' starters in vs. Green Bay

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jamaal Charles has confidence that the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be in synch when the regular season rolls around a week from Sunday.

Evidently, so does Andy Reid.

The Chiefs' coach said Tuesday that he is unlikely to play any of his starters in Thursday night's preseason game in Green Bay. Reid had hinted last week that he may break from his norm and play at least some of them after lackluster performances in their first three preseason games.

The Chiefs have struggled to gel while dealing with a rash of injuries and suspensions that could keep several key players off the field in Week 1 against Tennessee.