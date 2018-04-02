Relatives filing wrongful death suit after man shot by STL officer

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of a man fatally shot by an off-duty St. Louis police officer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1ZPVm97 ) reports the suit was filed Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court on behalf of the parents of VonDerrit Myers Jr. and the mother of his child.

Police said Myers, who is black, fired at officer Jason Flanery, who was off-duty and working an after-hours security job. The white officer returned fire.

The October 2014 shooting came two months after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson and triggered protests.

The private security firm and community improvement district that employed him are also named as defendants.

Online court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on Flanery's behalf. Phone records didn't list a number for him.