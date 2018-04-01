released offenders

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, February 14 2014 Feb 14, 2014 Friday, February 14, 2014 8:57:00 AM CST February 14, 2014 in News
By: Megan Schultz, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - A new program through Columbia Public Schools allows high school students to give back to low-income families, and get a grade for it.

Through the "Repair it Forward" program, high school students repair donated computers and then give them to low-income families. Students learn to repair computers in their "A Plus IT Essentials" class at the Columbia Area Career Center.

David Hopkins who teaches the class said the Career Center goes through other organizations to connect with families who need computers, but he said he hopes the Career Center can have its own donation drives in the spring.

One of the organizations Hopkins donates to is the Voluntary Action Center, which will have its eleventh annual "Homes for Computers" drive Saturday.

"Homes for Computers" donates 30 computers to families inside the Columbia city limits that have at least one school-aged child and meet the income requirements.

The Voluntary Action Center used to rely on the Downtown Optimist Club and the City of Columbia's refurbishing technicians, but this is the first year the Voluntary Action Center will also use the Career Center's students to repair the computers.

"They've started helping clean up the computers because what they do is they completely wipe out the computers and refurbish them," said Jackie Wilmes, a social services specialist at the Voluntary Action Center. "They wipe out all of the information on the computer and put in a few more programs. There's one program they put on that is similar to Word and that reverts to Word when opened so the children still have something they can do like homework assignments."

"It's a good experience for the students," said Hopkins. "They get to actually work on real computers and it gives them a sense of community. They get to give back to the needy."

As technology becomes more prevalent in the academic environment, Wilmes said making sure homes have at least one computer is more important than ever.

"It's really important especially now with schools going to more technology-based assignments," said Wilmes. "If a child doesn't have a computer in the home sometimes it can be very stressful to the parent to figure out where the child is going to complete this homework, how are they going to complete this homework, kind of relieve some of the stress for the family to know that they have a computer in home and are able to do some of that in the home now."

Hopkins and Wilmes both agree that providing computers to low-income families could create a positive cycle, allowing students to get better grades in school, which could lead to college scholarships.

"We may just be giving them a refurbished computer but that could allow a child to have time to do their homework, could increase their grades in school, and lead them on to understanding that 'hey I like doing this stuff' and maybe encourage them to continue on to do something else in their future," said Wilmes.

The computers don't just help the students.

"There are parents that may be applying for jobs or filing their taxes, or they have more than one school-aged child," said Hopkins. "One computer can affect several lives."

Wilmes agrees.

"They might have the barrier of 'well how do I get to somewhere that has a computer? How do I get to the library because maybe I don't have transportation of my own and I have to use the bus system and that might be hard to rely on when you have kids,'" said Wilmes. "It's just a nice thing to be able to relieve a little bit of that stress so that maybe they can stay home and do it on their own computer."

She said the Voluntary Action Center has recognized that computers have negative consequences in addition to the positive consequences associated with them.

"When we distribute we also provide an Internet safety training for families so they better understand what that computer is also bringing into their home and what risks it might create in the home that they haven't experienced before because they didn't have a computer," said Wilmes.

If you would like to donate your computer to "Repair it Forward," contact David Hopkins at dhopkins@columbia.k12.mo.us.

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
50 minutes ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
6pm 28°
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00p
Little Big Shots
5:00p
The Goldbergs
5:30p
The Goldbergs
6:00p
Saving Hope

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy