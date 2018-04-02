Relief floods in for Missouri renters affected by December storms

JEFFERSON CITY - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced additional disaster assistance for renters in Missouri affected by the flooding in December.

Renters who were displaced by flood waters might be eligible for money to cover rent in another property while the flood damage is being repaired, or a referral for another rental property.

Andy Gibson from Keys to The Lake Properties plans to call his tenants who had to move out and let them know there are additional services available.

Gibson said immediately after the flood, some people weren't able to find temporary housing in the area because it was completely full.

The tenants ended up moving out of the area.

When KOMU 8 first asked Gibson what he thought, he said "I think that it will help my seller but it won’t help my tenants" since it has already been about six weeks since they were impacted.

After learning about all of the services FEMA would be providing, he said it was "fantastic".

FEMA is also allocating resources to uninsured and underinsured renters ranging from dental and medical expenses to vehicle damage.

The current list of designated counties is: Barry, Barton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.

To be eligible for assistance, people need to register with FEMA on its website: www.DisasterAssistance.gov or at 800-621-3362.