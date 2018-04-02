Remains found in Phelps County may belong to missing boy with autism

PHELPS COUNTY - The Phelps County Sheriff Department found human remains near the Dry Fork Creek area, believed to be that of 13-year-old Johnathan Shay.

Phelps County Deputies, detectives and a Missouri Department of Conservation agent searched the area after someone discovered human remains near the creek Sunday. Investigators said items found at the scene link the remains to Shay.

A second search was initiated on Monday and more remains were located.

The remains will be sent to a forensic dentist in Columbia for further identification.

Shay went missing in July. He was last seen in a home at the 10,000 block of County Road 3470 around 7:30 p.m. on July 9 with a friend, 11-year-old Xavier Baylor. A missing person report was filed after officers say the boys walked away from the residence.

