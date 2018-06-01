Remains of Marathon Bombing Suspect Claimed

BOSTON - The body of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev has been claimed.



Massachusetts Department of Public Safety spokesman Terrel Harris says a funeral home retained by Tsarnaev's family picked up his body Thursday. He has no more information.



Tsarnaev's widow in Rhode Island had wanted his side of the family to claim his body. His uncle in Maryland had said the family would claim it.



Tsarnaev died after a gunfight with authorities.



Police have said he ran out of ammunition before his younger brother dragged his body under a vehicle while fleeing the scene.



Brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev faces a charge of using a weapon of mass destruction to kill.



Their mother says the allegations are lies.