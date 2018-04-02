Remembering a Fallen Friend

"He was a great guy and everybody should have gotten the chance to know him. He's everything you would want to call in a friend," added Will Franklin, wide receiver. "Just this year seeing pictures, just thinking back to the days when we was in the dorm, both come from St. Louis, there's not hardly a day that I don't think about him."

While those memories seem frozen in time, the team is adjusting to new conditions. No photographers allowed in practices, and no afternoon workouts.

"The main thing is the safety of our players," said Pat Ivey, strength and conditioning coach. "We don't have an air conditioned facility, if you're going to spend an hour on the field and then spend another hour."

Much changed in the past year, including a new workout facility, an Independence Bowl victory, and some players going on to try out for the pros.

"Some of us felt that it was destiny, there's a lot of people that believed that that's what was going to happen and continue to believe that great things and good things are to come to this team in the future," said Franklin. "That whole bowl game, just the outcome of it and how we just fought back, it just made me break down on the inside like, like I wish you were here."

A number etched on the sideline, photos that continue to fill newspapers, and a memory that won't fade.