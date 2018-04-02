Remembering Others on Memorial Day

"I just feel like I want to do it," said park visitor Lois Brown. "I don't feel like it's something I have to do. It's something I want to do."

Another visitor, Susan Dawson, added, "This is one of the ways we keep his memory alive, and we tell stories about him, we share funny moments with the kids."

Dawson's 8-eight-year-old son, Will, also has fond memories of his grandfather.

"He gave me chocolate when I was really young," Will remembered, "and I really liked that."

Forney has been in the cemetery business 16 years.

"It's nice to see where families are actually coming out to spend more time," he said, "and actually educating their children on members of their family that have been there before them and actually going through the family tree."

Forney said Memorial Day is the busiest weekend of the year, and he estimated 7,000-10,000 visitors came to Memorial Park from all over the U.S.