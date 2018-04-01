Renewable Energy Expo

Years ago, many would have considered these solar panels something from a sci-fi novel, but today that's not the case. Aur Beck of Advanced Energy Solutions said solar power has reached a consumer level, including schools. His company's solar panels don't just power parts of the school, they have other added benefits.

"It also has a data acquisition system. The purpose of the data acquisition is it has a weather station on it and the kids are able to anywhere in their school see the data real-time," explained Beck.

He said kids love the technology involved.

"Some of these kids, in short months, can very easily talk with me on a very technical level about how these systems work," he said.

He and the other exhibitors are promoting alternative energy sources as practical solutions for lowering costs. Those who coordinated the expo said businesses like Beck's need public exposure. They also said the public has a chance to see how it all works.

"We have some people here who have energy friendly homes that have modeled their homes on these processes and are willing to open them up to the public so you can see how you can change your home and live in a way that has less impact on the planet," said volunteer Kathleen Logan Smith.

Businesses who were at the expo said the solar panels and other energies cost less in the long run than conventional energy.