Renewable Energy Plant Nearly Ready

NEOSHO (AP) - The new $7 million-plus renewable energy center at Crowder College in southwest Missouri is nearing completion.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Missouri Alternative Renewable Energy Technology Center is expected to be the only one of its kind on a U.S. college campus.

Final touches on the 27,000-square-foot MARET Center are under way. Executive Director Russell Hopper says once the center is open sometime during the spring semester, the only similar center in the U.S. will be the Department of Energy's Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, Colo.

Hopper says the center will be a technology demonstration laboratory and will be a net positive energy structure, which means it will produce more energy than it uses.

The surplus energy will be sold to Empire District Electric Co., Crowder's electrical-service provider.