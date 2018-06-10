Renewed child care subsidies to help low-income families

COLUMBIA - Low-income families in Columbia will be able to maintain their current child care services as a part of a federal grant.

On Monday, Congress came to a bipartisan agreement to renew the $5.3 billion Child Care and Development Block Grant Act.

The renewed legislation gives parents subsidies so they can afford quality child care services.

Director of Tiger Tots Central location, Paul Prevo, said child care can be expensive.

"Sometimes they might have to go to more affordable, less oversight centers," Prevo said.

According to Prevo around 50-55 percent of Tiger Tots students are receiving a child care subsidy.

The grant renewal also includes new federal requirements for child care facilities. Background checks will be mandatory for all child care workers, and there will be more required training for child care educators.

Currently, Missouri requires all child care workers to undergo a background check.

In addition, parents who get a raise will not immediately disqualify from receiving the subsidy.

"They may have up to a year in fact to adjust to their new income levels," Prevo said.

According to the White House, the grant's goal is to improve early childhood education.