Renovated Missouri State residence hall won't open on time

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Some Missouri State University students will be housed in hotels when the semester begins next month.

University officials said a $13 million renovation of the Sunvilla Towers residence hall is taking longer than expected and not all of the floors will be ready when classes start Aug. 17.

The university said about 100 of the estimated 265 students who will live in the hall won't be able to move in until mid-September.

The Springfield News-Leader reported students rooming on floors 3-9 will be housed in hotels for up to a month. Those living on floors 10-19 will be able to move in Aug. 10.

The university plans to provide shuttles between the hotels to the campus, and will receive other incentives and financial breaks for the inconvenience.