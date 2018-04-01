Rep. Akin Living, Voting from Different Locations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Congressman Todd Akin has been living at one address in St. Louis County but voting from another.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Akin has been voting from the address of this family homestead in Town and County, even though he moved a few years ago to a home in Wildwood.

Both addresses are within Akin's congressional district.

Akin is a Republican who is running next year for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.

An Akin spokesman says the congressman has been slowly transitioning from the Town and Country home that has been in the family for more than 50 years to the new home in Wildwood.

The law says voters must cast their ballots in the specific jurisdiction.