Rep. Chris Kelly Recovering from Heart Attack

COLUMBIA - Rep. Chris Kelly, D-Columbia, is recovering after suffering a heart attack Tuesday afternooon, his legislative aide said Wednesday.

Kelly's legislative aide, Donna Scheulen, told KOMU 8 News he was taken to Capitol Region Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after experiencing chest pains. Doctors confirmed late Tuesday night Kelly had had a heart attack, and he was moved to University Hospital so he could be treated by his own physicians. Scheulen said Kelly sounded upbeat during a call with minority caucus members this morning.

Kelly was reelected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2008 after being elected to that chamber between 1982 and 1994, according to his official biography. He seves as the vice-chair of the minority caucus and chairs the Appropriations Committee on Infrastructure and Job Creation.