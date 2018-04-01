Rep. Chris Kelly to Run for 45th House District

JEFFERSON CITY - Rep. Chris Kelly announced his candidacy for District 45 in the Missouri House of Representatives. On the new district map, the 45th district includes downtown Columbia, University of Missouri, Columbia College, Stephens College and Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus.

Because redistricting maps were decided upon less than a year before the next election, incumbents are allowed to run for any district within their respective counties of residence.

Kelly currently represents District 24 on the old district map, which includes southern Boone County.

Kelly has served eight terms in the Missouri House, the first starting in 1982. He said in a news release that this will "in all probability be the last public office" he seeks.