Rep. Elijah Haahr chosen for No. 2 post in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republicans have picked a lawmaker from southwest Missouri to serve in the No. 2 leadership spot in the Missouri House.

State Rep. Elijah Haahr, of Springfield, was nominated Wednesday during a closed-door meeting of the newly elected House Republican caucus to serve as the chamber's speaker pro tem. He must be formally elected by the full House when the session begins in January.

Haahr will serve alongside House Speaker Todd Richardson, of Poplar Bluff.

The current House speaker pro tem, Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg, was elected to the Senate.

Republicans maintained their supermajorities in Tuesday's elections. They will have a 117-46 majority over Democrats in the House.

Senate Republicans will have a 25-9 majority. But one seat will become vacant when Republican Sen. Mike Parson takes office as lieutenant governor.