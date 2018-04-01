Rep. Emerson wants April Election for Successor

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson says she hopes a special election can be held in April to choose her replacement.

Emerson is resigning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to take a job as president and CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. She hopes her departure leaves enough time for Gov. Jay Nixon to set a special election for April.

Nixon spokesman Scott Holste said the governor would probably announce an election date later Tuesday, but he declined to say when that vote would occur.

Emerson, a Republican, has represented the 8th Congressional District in southeast Missouri for more than 16 years. She succeeded her husband, Bill Emerson, after he died of lung cancer in June 1996.

Republican and Democratic party committees are to nominate candidates for the special election.