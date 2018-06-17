Rep. Luetkemeyer Looks to Lawmakers in Real ID Controversy

JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer will be talking to lawmakers Monday about how much personal data is being used by the state when Missourians apply for state identification.

Luetkemeyer is currently seeking copies of all correspondence about the personal information that has been or will be shared between the State of Missouri and the Federal Government.

The controversy began in early March, when a man in Stoddard County filed a lawsuit after the Missouri Department of Revenue scanned several of his personal documents when he applied for a concealed carry endorsement.

The discussion continued on April 10th when the Revenue Department said in a testimony that it is scanning Missourians' private data into a central database after previously denying such a database existed.



On Thursday, April 11th, the Missouri Highway Patrol admitted that they had fulfilled the request that the Social Security Administration made to compile a list of all of the state's concealed-carry permit holders. The agency said it did not break any laws by compiling this list.

Also on Thursday, House Speaker Tim Jones called on Attorney General Chris Koster to form a special investigative committee to look into this controversy.