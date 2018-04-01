Rep. Stephen Webber running for state senate

COLUMBIA - Rep. Stephen Webber, D-Columbia, announced Thursday he is running to replace outgoing Sen. Kurt Schaefer, R-Columbia.

Webber is the only person to announce his candidacy for the seat so far. Schaefer, who is term-limited, announced last year he is running for Attorney General.

Webber has served in the Missouri House since 2008. He is a veteran, a Columbia native and graduated from Hickman High School and the University of Missouri School of Law.