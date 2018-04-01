Repair of Courthouse Could Reach $10 Million

ST. LOUIS - Repairs to the federal courthouse in St. Louis could cost up to $10 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officials announced the repair cost Wednesday and said the work should be completed by next summer.

A pipe fitting burst after the courthouse closed on Aug. 24 and went undiscovered for seven hours. By the time the leak was found the following morning, about 8,000 gallons of water had poured down the south side of the building, damaging several courtrooms and offices.

A contractor fired at the courthouse a decade ago was blamed for installing a misaligned pipe.