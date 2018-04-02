Repair Work Finishing at Old Courthouse

ST. LOUIS (AP) - After nearly two years, the scaffolds are about to come down at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis.

Scaffolds have been up as part of a project to repair or replace more than 500 of the cornice stones along the edge of the copper roof of the courthouse famous for the Dred Scott slavery case in the mid-1800s. The repairs were recently completed at a cost of nearly $3.5 million.

The copper roof was installed in 2010 and the cornice repairs began in January 2011.

The National Park Service operates the Old Courthouse, which dates to 1828.