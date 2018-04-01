Repairs Begin on Cedar Creek Bridge

CALLAWAY COUNTY - MoDOT repairs are set to begin on the Cedar Creek Bridge Monday. Weather permitting, crews plan to replace the bridge deck and upgrade the guardrail. The structure will also be painted.

The rehabilitation is part of MoDOT's Safe and Sound Bridge Improvement Program. The program hopes to improve 800 of Missouri's worst bridges by 2013. In mid-Missouri, 90 bridges will be replaced or repaired as part of the program.

Starting in early April, crews will work in the median between the north and southbound lanes . Drivers should expect lane closures in both directions as a result of the construction.

For more information about the project visit www.modot.org/central.