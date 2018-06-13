Repairs Delay Opening of Courthouse in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Ongoing repairs of damage caused by a burst water pipe will delay the opening of the old Historic Courthouse in downtown St. Charles until the end of March.

County officials announced Thursday that a planned reopening of the courthouse by the end of this month has been delayed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the water pipe burst on Sept. 8, affecting three floors. Employees returned to work two days later but the public has not been allowed back into the building, which is now called the Executive Office Building.

A damage estimate has yet to be released.

The building house offices for the county's council, executive, legal staff and others.