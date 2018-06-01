Repairs Underway at Apartments After Car Crashes into Building

COLUMBIA - Repairs began Friday morning at building two at the Gateway Apartments after a female tenant crashed a car into the balcony structure of a first floor apartment Thursday night. The apartments are located at 3904 Buttonwood Dr., south of Nifong Boulevard off Providence Road.

Gateway Apartments Maintenance Supervisor Michael Hayes Bartoli said he expects the apartment's insurance to cover the damage. The cost of damage still isn't known.

Bartoli said Gateway is working with the city of Columbia to ensure the building is secure. He said crews are scheduled to complete repairs by the end of next week.

Bartoli said the crash occurred as a female tenant was parking Thursday evening and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. He said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, and no injuries were reported.