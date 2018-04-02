Repertory Theatre of St. Louis receives $1M gift

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has received a $1 million gift, the largest in its history.

The gift from the Augustin family endows the theater's artistic director position. Steven Woolf, who has been the artistic director for decades, now has a new title: the Augustin Family Artistic Director.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the large gift was timed to coincide with the Rep's 50th anniversary.

The Augustins have been longtime supporters of the Repertory Theatre, and Margaret Augustin serves on the theater's board of directors. Her late father, Donald Augustin, was an executive with McDonnell Douglas.