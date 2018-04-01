Replacement of Tornado-Ravaged Joplin High Starts

JOPLIN, Mo. - Crews have started rebuilding a high school that was destroyed when a deadly tornado swept through Joplin in May 2011.

Broadcaster KOAM reports that the first structural beams for the school were dropped into place Wednesday. This was the first work visible to the community on a building that Superintendent C.J. Huff calls the hub of the community.

Previous work on utilities and footings for the 504,000-square-foot building was largely done underground.

Huff watched as a crane moved the beams into place. He says the work is good for the community to see.

The tornado that destroyed the school hit soon after an offsite graduation ceremony.One graduate was sucked out of a vehicle and killed.

Since then, older students have been attending classes in a converted commercial space.