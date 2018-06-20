Report Calls for Health Care Reforms

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Doctor LaSalle Leffall Junior, the chairman of the President's Cancer Panel, also wants to see additional research on teens and young adults with cancer and better follow-up care guidelines for cancer patients and survivors. This year's report takes a look at recommendations from previous reports and what has been done to address them. Leffall says a glaring problem facing cancer patients, and Americans in general, is the continued lack of adequate health care coverage for the 45 to 46 million people who remain uninsured in this country. He says reforming the health care system would allow doctors to diagnose diseases "at a much earlier stage," resulting in lower mortality rates and insurance costs