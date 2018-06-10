Report finds flaws in mental health care at St. Louis VA

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new report has found that St. Louis Veterans Administration health care officials insufficiently investigated the death of a mental health patient who killed himself.

The VA Office of Inspector General launched an investigation in 2014 following complaints about mental health care by the St. Louis VA's former chief of psychiatry.

The investigation report released Tuesday found that contrary to the complaint, the wait for treatment for new psychiatric patients at the St. Louis VA is only slightly longer than average.

But the report also raised questions about the lack of a follow-up investigation following the suicide of a 69-year-old man with schizophrenia.

VA St. Louis spokeswoman Marcena Gunter says the system has already implemented several recommendations suggested by the report, and additional improvements are continuing.