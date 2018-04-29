Report: Military mishandled Fort Leonard Wood complaints

By: The Associated Press

FORT LEONARD WOOD - A newspaper review of military sexual assault programs found that reporting lapses and other mistakes contributed to a climate in which a Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeant preyed on female subordinates.

Army Staff Sgt. Angel M. Sanchez was found guilty at a September court-martial of four counts of sexual assault and six counts of abusive sexual contact at a court-martial. He faces a possible 20-year prison sentence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a government investigation concluded that high-level leaders on post "mishandled" informal sexual harassment complaints in Sanchez's unit, E Company, 701st Military Police Battalion.

The newspaper reviewed more than 500 pages of military records received in response to a public records request.