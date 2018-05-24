Report of plane crash turns out to be monster truck sounds

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A report of a possible plane crash brought ambulances, law enforcement officers and several emergency responders rushing to property east of Springfield.

Instead of a down plane, the responders on Monday afternoon found a man washing his jet-powered semi-trailer truck, which owner Neal Darnell calls Shockwave.

To wash the 36,000-horsepower truck, Darnell has to use its jet engines, which causes a lot of noise and white smoke.

The Springfield News-Leader reported when Darnell's new neighbors heard the loud noise and saw smoke over their tree line, they called 911.

Darnell said he takes Shockwave to truck shows across the country, where it does things like setting stacks of cars on fire or racing fighter planes.