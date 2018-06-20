Report Rips MSU Social Work Program as "Toxic"

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A blistering external review says the social work program at Missouri State University is operating in a "toxic environment." It describes the faculty as bullies and grudge-holders, and says they're not productive or committed to improving the school. The report says some students are afraid to voice differing opinions from the instructor or colleague, especially in spiritual and religious matters. The review was prompted by an MSU student's claim that her First Amendment rights were violated when she refused to sign a letter backing homosexual adoption. MSU President Mike Nietzel warned that the social work program might be terminated. The review was done by the deans of social work colleges at the University of Tennessee and Indiana University. It found that some faculty and students in the program do not feel safe. One student said some points raised in the report have merit, but believes it was "very negatively skewed."