Report: Teen high on mushrooms runs over, kills friend after argument

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City area teenager told police he was high on mushrooms when he crashed his car into a house after an argument Sunday, killing a friend, according to KSHB.

A probable cause statement said 17-year-old Jacob David Mustoe admitted he was aiming his vehicle at the house when 17-year-old Jake A. Wehmeyer stepped outside and yelled at him to stop. The statement said Mustoe ran over Wehmeyer, killing him, while crashing the car into the garage, KSHB said.

Mustoe’s bond has been set to $200,000 and he has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to KSHB.